Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $341.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

