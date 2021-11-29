Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

