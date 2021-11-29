LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.84. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1,405 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

