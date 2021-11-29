LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Down 2.6% This Week

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $114.70 million and $460,565.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

