LHT Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $166,652.61 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005300 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007432 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

