Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$123.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a C$123.00 price target on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$69.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.92. The stock has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$65.41 and a 52 week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

