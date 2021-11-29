Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. Lilium has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

