Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

NYSE:V opened at $201.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.55 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.