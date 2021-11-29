Lincoln Capital Corp Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

