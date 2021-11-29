Lincoln Capital Corp Has $856,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $145.54 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average is $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

