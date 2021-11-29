LINK Market Cap Achieves $1.57 Billion (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $6.71 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $262.88 or 0.00455083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,416.53 or 0.07645762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.83 or 1.00196227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

