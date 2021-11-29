Litentry Hits 1-Day Volume of $108.07 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00010458 BTC on popular exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $185.22 million and $108.07 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litentry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00235706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,014,049 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.