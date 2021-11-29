Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 61,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,649,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

