Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.76 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $17,350.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00235393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

