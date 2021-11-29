Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

