Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

