Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

