Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $804,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

