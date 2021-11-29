Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $880,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

