Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £556.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

