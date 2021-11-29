Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.19 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

