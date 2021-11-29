Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

FTMNF stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

