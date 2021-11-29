Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.61.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.99.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.