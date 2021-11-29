Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.03 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

