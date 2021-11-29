Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Down 51.4% in November

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LYRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,760. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

