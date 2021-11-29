Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 331.1% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
About Mace Security International
