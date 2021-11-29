Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 331.1% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

