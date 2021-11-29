Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Sells 136,760 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 10.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

