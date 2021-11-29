MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,880,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.