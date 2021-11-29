Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $356.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

