Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MKTAY opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts forecast that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

