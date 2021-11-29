Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 13.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Barclays cut Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

