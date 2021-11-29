Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -173.42%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

