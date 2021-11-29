Maple (MPL) Price Hits $23.42 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $67.53 million and approximately $943,188.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $23.42 or 0.00040819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,883,311 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

