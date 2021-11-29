Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

