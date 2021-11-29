Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,637 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,637 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

TRIP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.