Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $640,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.