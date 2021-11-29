Marshall Wace LLP Invests $417,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

