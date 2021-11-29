Marshall Wace LLP Invests $505,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $69.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

