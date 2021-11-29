Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 407,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,124,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

