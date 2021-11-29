Marshall Wace LLP Takes $469,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Heritage-Crystal Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $431,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

