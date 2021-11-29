Masari Hits Market Capitalization of $535,858.18 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Masari has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $535,858.18 and approximately $232.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,938.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.72 or 0.07572633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.93 or 0.00349379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.60 or 0.00998629 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00083296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00412251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00425260 BTC.

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

