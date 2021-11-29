Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.51. 130,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.47. The company has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.