Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $38.80

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.80, but opened at $40.90. Matador Resources shares last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 2,861 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

