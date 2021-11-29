Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mattel by 111,843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.