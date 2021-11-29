Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,075.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.