Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Purchases $55,113.84 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

