Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.06. 59,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,378. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

