McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.01 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

