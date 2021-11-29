MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

MDxHealth stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

