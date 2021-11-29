Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.02 on Monday. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.